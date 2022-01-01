Go
Toast

Track 7 The Other Side

A rotisserie centric, fast-casual eatery with a focus on real food, craft beer and intuitive service.

5090 Folsom Blvd • $$

Avg 4.3 (614 reviews)

Popular Items

Jalapeno Slaw$6.00
Cabbage, carrot and pickled jalapeno tossed in jalapeno vinaigrette. Topped with cilantro garnish.
Grilled Broccolini$7.00
Grilled broccolini, topped with beer cheese and garlic breadcrumbs.
Mochiko Chicken Sandwich (Brunch)$17.00
Crispy Fish Tacos (3)$16.00
Fried Track 7 beer battered rock cod, served with malt vinegar aioli, jalapeno slaw, corn tortillas and a cilantro garnish.
Track 7 Burger$16.00
Grilled chuck patty with cheddar cheese, iceberg lettuce, house made pickles and thousand island dressing. Served on a brioche bun with sea salt fries or house salad. Tomato, avocado, cheddar cheese skirt and Beyond Meat available upon request.
Mac 'n Cheese$9.00
Kid's macaroni and cheese with no hatch chilies and no breadcrumbs. Comes with your choice of side.
Salted Double Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.00
Baked fresh daily
Chicken Strips$9.00
Fried chicken tenders with your choice of one side.
Chicken Panic Fries$14.00
Sea salt fries topped with Track 7 beer cheese, scallions, pickled chilies and shaved radish. Served with your choice of chicken, lamb al pastor or roasted cauliflower
Chicken Panic Tots$14.00
Salted tots smothered in Track 7 beer cheese. Served your choice of lamb, chicken or roasted cauliflower. Topped with pickled chilies, radish and scallions.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Online Ordering

Location

5090 Folsom Blvd

Sacremento CA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Shack

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Allora Holidays

No reviews yet

Online ordering of these menu items is for 11/25 pick up only. Pick up times are from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. After your order is placed our staff will call you to arrange an exact pick up time for the 25th.
Please call us if you have questions.
Thank you for your patronage, wishing you and yours a happy holiday season.

Allora

No reviews yet

Tues - Thurs; 5:00pm - 8:30pm
Friday - Saturday; 5:00pm - 9:30pm
Sunday - Monday; Closed

Joon Market

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston