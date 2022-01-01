The Outlaw Restaurant
Welcome To The Outlaw Restaurant in Ouray, Colorado
Good food, good friends. That’s our motto.
You’ll Love our Chef’s Nightly Specials.
Browse our menu then stop by some time and see us! We’re located on Main Street in Downtown Ouray, Colorado.
610 Main St
Location
Ouray CO
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Imogene - NEW
Rooftop bar offering great cocktails and unique tapas!
Mouses Chocolates and Coffee
Handcrafted espresso drinks, milkshakes, scrap cookies, baked goods, and miscellaneous goodness!
Cosmopolitan Restaurant
Chef/Owner Chad Scothorn offers an eclectic menu with generous portions and outstanding ingredients. His seasonal menu offers diverse cuisines, including French, American and Thai. Though the overall approach is "fusion," you'll never find crossed cultures on one plate. No matter what you order, the Cosmo has the perfect complementary wine. Located at the at Oak Street Gondola in the Hotel Columbia, we are open daily for indoor dining 5-9pm.
For the "Pronto” take-out menu, order on our website or download the Toast Take Out app and place an order for pickup daily 5-8pm. For reservations, visit OpenTable or give us a call!
Stronghouse Brew Pub
Located in downtown Telluride, the on-site brewery serves alpine pub food in a historic 1892 stone building. Named "Top 5 Brewpub" by USAToday. Open for beer, lunch & dinner. Full bar. Heated patio. Wheelchair accessible.