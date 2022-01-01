The Outlaw Restaurant

Cosmopolitan Restaurant

No reviews yet

Chef/Owner Chad Scothorn offers an eclectic menu with generous portions and outstanding ingredients. His seasonal menu offers diverse cuisines, including French, American and Thai. Though the overall approach is "fusion," you'll never find crossed cultures on one plate. No matter what you order, the Cosmo has the perfect complementary wine. Located at the at Oak Street Gondola in the Hotel Columbia, we are open daily for indoor dining 5-9pm.

For the "Pronto” take-out menu, order on our website or download the Toast Take Out app and place an order for pickup daily 5-8pm. For reservations, visit OpenTable or give us a call!

