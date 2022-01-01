The Palms
Celebrating the culinary traditions of the Pacific Rim, The Palms restaurant delights guests with an array of Pacific Coast creations where diverse ethnic cultures meet local freshness.
SEAFOOD • GRILL
115 N Santa Cruz Ave • $$
115 N Santa Cruz Ave
Los Gatos CA
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
