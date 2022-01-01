Go
The Palms

Celebrating the culinary traditions of the Pacific Rim, The Palms restaurant delights guests with an array of Pacific Coast creations where diverse ethnic cultures meet local freshness.

SEAFOOD • GRILL

115 N Santa Cruz Ave • $$

Avg 4.1 (1262 reviews)

Popular Items

$250 Room Fee$250.00
$500 Room Fee$500.00
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Romantic
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

115 N Santa Cruz Ave

Los Gatos CA

Sunday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
