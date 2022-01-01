The Pass
Unapologetically Interesting Sandwiches
Natural Wines
Provisions
207A St. Philip Street
Popular Items
Location
207A St. Philip Street
Charleston SC
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Neon Tiger
Come on in and enjoy!
babas on cannon
we are an old-world café on cannon street in downtown charleston,
south carolina. we pride ourselves on serving classic espresso and fine apéro.
The Press
Come in and enjoy!
Big Bad Breakfast
Come in and enjoy!