Unapologetically Interesting Sandwiches
Natural Wines
Popular Items

Chips$2.50
Assorted Variety
LT oh no!$13.00
Roasted Turkey Breast, Somerset Cheddar, Modelo Mustard, Duke’s Mayo, Fermented Relish, House Dill Pickles on Ciabatta
V-Card (Vegan)$13.00
Roasted Mushroom, Cauliflower Hummus, Basil Artichoke Salad on Ciabatta (Vegan)
Cacio e Pepe (Vegetarian)$12.00
Mozzarella, Fontina, Parmesan, Farm Butter, Fresh Cracked Black Pepper toasted on Sourdough, Drizzled Truffle Honey
House Pickles$3.00
All Day BS$12.00
2 Egg (Parmesan Frit-Omelet), Proscuitto, Mozzarella, Confit Tomatoes, Spicy Taleggio Mayo on Ciabatta
Weekday Special - Tripletta - Gem Caesar, Burrata, Prosciutto$15.00
Tripletta | Gem Caesar, Burrata, Prosciutto & Parmesan Rain Toasted Ciabatta.
The LBC$14.00
House Cured Lox, Cucumbers, House-Pickled Red Onions, Housemade Scallion Cream Cheese on a Toasted Everything Bagel
Carolina Kettle - Sea Salt (2 ounces)$2.50
The OG.
Such a Nice Italian Boy$14.00
Mortadella (with Pistachio), Housemade Vinaigrette, Hot & Sweet Soppresata, Burrata, Greens, Tomato, Red Onion, Greens, Sharp Provolone, Pickled Calabrian Chili Relish on Ciabatta
Location

207A St. Philip Street

Charleston SC

Sunday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm
