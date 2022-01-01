The Pasta Shop Denville

Casa Bella Restaurant

No reviews yet

Here at Casa Bella, owners Angelo and Tony Locantore have pressed the importance of "fresh ingredients" throughout their years of ownership. At Casa Bella, the chef will marry these ingredients to serve you delicious Italian cuisine. Angelo and Tony Locantore welcome you to Casa Bella where the fine cuisine, warm, inviting ambiance and impeccable service effortlessly combine to create a rich and authentic dining experience. From our family to yours, we invite you to experience it for yourself, so we can continue to do what we love, helping you find your "other home" here at Casa Bella.

