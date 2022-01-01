Go
The Pasta Shop Denville

The Pasta Shop is a fine casual eatery featuring hand made specialties and wood-fired Italian American classics. We strive to be a neighborhood mainstay and to nourish our friends, families and community with seasonal Italian recipes served simply with care and craft.

13 1st Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

FUSILLI PRIMAVERA BIANCA$17.00
spring vegetables & tarragon cream
GARLIC BREAD$9.00
parsley and romano cheese
SALMON PISTACHIO$19.00
asparagus marmalade, sorrento lemon, yogurt
CHICKEN PARMIGIANA$17.00
garlic linguine & red sauce
LINGUINE AND CLAMS$19.00
crushed garlic, chili flakes, lemon
MOZZARELLA STICKS$13.00
spicy tomato sauce
SPICY BABY SHRIMP$18.00
black linguine, fresno pepper, basil
PAPPARDELLE BOLOGNESE$16.00
beef & pork ragu, pecorino
WOOD OVEN MEATBALLS$14.00
red sauce, romano cheese, & torn basil
Denville NJ

SundayClosed
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
