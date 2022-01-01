Go
Toast

The Patio Pizza & BBQ

Come in and enjoy!

170 N High Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

BYO 16" Pizza
Breadsticks$5.00
Breadsticks with your choice of Marinara or Cheese Sauce
BYO 10" Pizza
Side Salad$3.50
Romaine Blend, Tomato, Green Peppers, Red Onion, Cucumbers, Cheese
Fried Green Beans$5.25
(Served with Ranch)
The Patio BBQ Salad$7.00
Romaine Blend, Tomato, Green Pepper, Red Onions, Cucumber, Cheese
BYO 14" Pizza
Smoked Chicken Wings$10.95
8pc Choice of Plain, BBQ, or Buffalo. Served with a side of Ranch or Bleu Cheese)
Sausage Roll$9.75
The Patio Garlic Bread$5.00
2pc Texas Toast with Garlic & Cheese Blend
See full menu

Location

170 N High Street

Roanoke IN

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Trubble Public House

No reviews yet

We are a small and friendly group of beer and bourbon lovers in Roanoke, Indiana. We have a little something for everyone including small plates, a pool table, a few dart boards and a few big screens. We also have great wine and other spirits if you don't share our taste in booze.
Take the short drive to Roanoke and learn about all its charms, then swing into "the Pub" and say hello!

Oleys Pizza

No reviews yet

PIZZA - PASTA - PUB
Established 1980

Salsa Grille - Coventry

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bon Bon's Coffee Company

No reviews yet

Bon Bon's is a local coffee shop with four area locations. We serve gourmet espresso, coffee, and tea beverages along with various sandwiches, pastries, and other items in a comfortable atmosphere for everyone to enjoy.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston