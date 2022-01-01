Go
The Periodic Table - Columbia

The Periodic Table is a community gathering place, with great food and a dynamic bar.
The name plays upon the Periodic Table of the elements and relates to the owners interest in the symbiotic relationship, or chemistry, between food and drinks. The name draws from a periodic rotation of food and beverage offerings.
Our menu focuses on providing high quality gastro chemistry fare with flavors you do not always expect. Dishes include such items as perfectly cooked seafood dishes, hearty wings, gourmet hamburgers, sandwiches, soups & salads, vegan options, and desserts.
The Periodic Table offers “shared plates” for all, while enjoying good conversation and great drinks. We intend to create combinations of meals and drinks that draw attention and rotate.
We will offer seasonal menus and include specialty items to diversify our offerings & keep our customers excited.

8808 Centre Park Drive

Popular Items

Bourbon Chicken Bowl$20.00
The perfect Gastro Elemental pairing!
8oz of Slow roasted organic chicken breast tossed in house made bourbon sauce and served over Peruvian rice. Topped with broccolini and pickled onions
Pairs with our "Smolder Fashioned" cocktail
Beer Battered Fish & Chips$17.00
Periodic's version of this isle dish.. 70% beer, 30% rice flour. Yes, rice flour. This gives it a strong beer flavor with a very light, crispy batter. W.K. Kellogg couldn't have done it better. Delicious 8oz Cod, battered and lightly fried with a house crafted tamari remoulade and a side of Fries
Korean Nachos$14.00
Korean BBQ brisket over freshly made wonton chips, Asian slaw, horse radish aioli.
Periodic Tip: Sauce & meat pair so well because of the fat in the brisket!
Pairs well with our RB's Spiked Tea
Steakhouse Personalized Burger
Gastro Chemistry your way! This delicious build your own burger is made however you desire... Start with a Single ground chuck/brisket patty with lettuce, tomatoes on brioche.
Add a 2nd patty for $6.00 or alternatively choose a Chicken breast or Veggie patty instead of a burger.
Add On Following Items for $.50/each
Caramelized or Raw Onions, Pickles, Pickled Oniones, Jalapenos, Sautéed Mushrooms, Mayonnaise, Mustard, Chef’s BBQ, or Fig Jam
Add On Following Items for $1.00/each
American, Muenster, Cheddar, Swiss, Provolone, or Blue Cheese Slices.
Add On for $1.50 Bacon
Nashville Chicken$15.00
A popular favorite with a little bite! Juicy chicken breast, lightly fried and topped with pickles, lettuce, flavorful sambal mayo and brioche. This experimental explosion of multiple formulas will blow you away!
Osso Bucco Style Wings$9.00
Periodics' take on the traditional wing! Large chicken drums braised in duck fat and tossed in one of our house-crafted small batch sauces
Choices: Fresno, Curry, Plum, Chef's BBQ, Golden BBQ, Honey Garlic, or Mango Habanero (SPICY!)
Brisket Grilled Cheese$15.00
Smoked brisket mixed with borsin cheese, served between Italian seasoned bread, with gruyere cheese and caramelized grilled onions
Pairs with Honora Vera Rioja
The Table Burger$15.00
The balanced elements between savory and sweet are perfectly paired in this burger. Twin 6oz steak burgers, fig & stout jam, lettuce, tomato, caramelized onion, muenster, on a delicious brioche
Pairs with a Local Draft IPA
Kids Angus Beef Burger & Fries$7.00
Delicious Angus beef burger
Served with fries or substitute fresh veggies for $2.00
Add lettuce or tomato
Add on Cheese for an additional $1
Add on Bacon for $1.50
Restaurant Week Dinner 2Go$28.00
See full menu

Location

8808 Centre Park Drive

Columbia MD

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
