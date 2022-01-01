Go
The Phonky Noodle

The Phonky Noodle serves Asian Fusion cuisine and has a full liquor bar plus 8 beers on tap.

SALADS • PHO • FRENCH FRIES

11 Central Sq • $$

Avg 3.7 (266 reviews)

Popular Items

Vegan Pho$10.00
Rice Noodle, Broth, aromatic Spices & fresh Herbs, Bean Sprouts, Cilantro, Basil, Lime.
Personalize your phờ by adding an optional 1/2 Bánh Mì and/or one or more item from our list of Ad-ons.
Fresh Roll- Shrimp$7.50
Rice wrap, shrimp, mint, lettuce, cucumber, bean vermicelli
Banh Mi Steak$11.50
Baguette,marinated steak, cucumber, cilantro, house-pickled carrots and daikon,spicy mayo
Chicken Pho$10.00
Rice Noodle, Broth, aromatic Spices & fresh Herbs, Bean Sprouts, Cilantro, Basil, Lime
Flank Steak Pho$11.50
Rice Noodle, Broth, aromatic Spices & fresh Herbs, Bean Sprouts, Cilantro, Basil, Lime.
Personalize your phờ by adding an optional 1/2 Bánh Mì and/or one or more item from our list of Ad-ons.
Fresh Roll - Vegan$6.50
Rice wrap, mint, lettuce, cucumber, carrot, bean vermicelli. Two per order.
Bahn Mi Vegetarian$11.00
Baguette,marinated tofu, cucumber, cilantro, house-pickled carrots and daikon,spicy mayo (Or replace mayo with our vegan house-made Carrot Ginger Dressing)
Rare Beef Pho$11.50
Rice Noodle, Broth, aromatic Spices & fresh Herbs, Bean Sprouts, Cilantro, Basil, Lime.
Personalize your phờ by adding an optional 1/2 Bánh Mì and/or one or more item from our list of Ad-ons.
Chicken Spring Roll$7.00
Crispy wrap filled with: Ground Chicken Breast, Cabbage, Carrots, Bean Vermicelli and served with House made Sweet Chili Sauce. Three per order.
The Phonky Wings (aka "The Original)$5.00
Deep fried, honey ginger, garlic wings.
Attributes and Amenities

Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

11 Central Sq

Keene NH

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
