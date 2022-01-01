Go
The Pickled Palate at Earthly Artifacts

411 Hibben St

Popular Items

Turkey Brie With Bacon Jam$11.95
Turkey, fig jam, brie
Turkey Raspberry$10.95
Turkey with raspberry mayo and Swiss cheese
French Dip Sandwich$12.95
She crab soup$4.95
Tea$2.00
Sweet to unsweet tea
Caprese$9.95
Mozzarella, tomato, basil with a balsamic drizzle.
Italian$10.95
Ham salami, cappocola, provalone with a basil mayo.
You can substitute season oil and vinegar
Classic Cuban$10.95
Roasted pork, ham house made pickles, yellow mustard with a Mojo dipping sauce
Tuna Melt$10.95
Tuna with a balsamic vinaigrette , Swiss, and house made pickles
Turkey Special$10.95
Turkey, Swiss, Arugula, sprouts, artichoke mayo on toasted nine grain.
Location

Mount Pleasant SC

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
