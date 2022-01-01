The Pink Dinghy
A habitat for the soul, centered around the notion of food nurturing existence, The Pink Dinghy is a neighborhood restaurant and market, specializing in thoughtful small plates, natural wines and tropically influenced cocktails. The Pink Dinghy exists to create a space for all that wish to gather and to share, and too manifest joy through intention and simplicity.”
609 19th Street
Location
Virginia Beach VA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
