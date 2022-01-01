Go
The Pink Dinghy

A habitat for the soul, centered around the notion of food nurturing existence, The Pink Dinghy is a neighborhood restaurant and market, specializing in thoughtful small plates, natural wines and tropically influenced cocktails. The Pink Dinghy exists to create a space for all that wish to gather and to share, and too manifest joy through intention and simplicity.”

SANDWICHES

609 19th Street

Pupusas$12.00
Empanadas$10.00
lamb and pinenut
Al Pastor$16.00
pulled pork sandwhich
Romaine$10.00
tahini ranch, zaatar pita crumbles
Shrimp Tostada$10.00
Brussels$10.00
chorizo, golden raisins
Spicy Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Painkiller$10.00
Yuccas Bravas$10.00
Reservations
Online Ordering
Delivery
Takeout

Virginia Beach VA

Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
