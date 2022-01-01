Go
Pioneer BBQ

Something for everyone on this menu including our signature Texas style BBQ smoked low and slow over oak for 12-16
hours. Healthful options including entrée-sized salads and bowls loaded with grains, fresh veggies, hearty protiens, burgers, sandwiches and comfort food sides.
***A 4% surcharge will be added to all Guest checks to help cover increasing costs and in our support of the recent increases to minimum wage and benefits for our dedicated Team Members.

8622 Lake Murray Blvd

Popular Items

BBQ Chicken Sandwich$16.95
Boneless skinless chicken breast, coleslaw, house pickles, and pickled red onions, brioche bun. Served with choice of side, (sub mac & cheese, brisket chili or onion rings + $3) GF*
Kids Lemonade$1.25
Chicken Caesar Salad$14.95
grilled chicken breast, brioche croutons, parmesan, romaine
Collard Greens$5.00
Bacon Potato Salad$5.00
Kids Shirley Temple$1.50
S.O.B Salad$15.95
black beans, tomato, roasted corn, cheddar jack, crispy chicken, chipotle ranch, crispy tortilla stripsGF* V*
Coleslaw$4.00
Texas Toast$1.00
Green Beans$5.00
Location

San Diego CA

Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Pioneer BBQ DNU

