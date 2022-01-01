Go
Pioneer BBQ DNU

Something for everyone on this menu including our signature Texas style BBQ smoked low and slow over oak for 12-16
hours. Healthful options including entrée-sized salads and bowls loaded with grains, fresh veggies, hearty protiens, burgers, sandwiches and comfort food sides.
***A 4% surcharge will be added to all Guest checks to help cover increasing costs and in our support of the recent increases to minimum wage and benefits for our dedicated Team Members.

BBQ • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

8622 Lake Murray Blvd • $$

Avg 4.4 (1530 reviews)

Popular Items

1 Pound Spare Ribs$22.95
GF* Served with choice of 2 sides, house pickles & Texas toast., mac & cheese, brisket chili or onion rings + $3.00
Party of 2$33.95
6oz brisket, 6oz pulled pork, 6oz boneless skinless chicken and choice of 3 sides (sub mac & cheese, brisket chili or onion rings + $3)
Prime Smoked Brisket$25.95
GF* Served with choice of 2 sides, house pickles & Texas toast., mac & cheese, brisket chili or onion rings + $3.00
OG Best Mac$11.95
elbow pasta, cheddar, American, smoked gouda, panko cheddar topping
BBQ Prime Brisket Sandwich$16.95
Smoked prime beef brisket, coleslaw, house pickles, and pickled red onions, brioche bun. Served with choice of side, (sub mac & cheese, brisket chili or onion rings + $3) GF*
Texas Toast$1.00
2 Meat Combo$24.95
GF* Served with choice of 2 sides, house pickles & Texas toast., mac & cheese, brisket chili or onion rings + $3.00
Bourbon Pecan Pie$4.95
candied pecans, fresh
whipped cream
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Happy Hour
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

8622 Lake Murray Blvd

San Diego CA

Sunday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
