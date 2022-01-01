Go
The Pitch of KC

Popular Items

MVP$13.00
Single patty served on texas toast, pimento cheese, lettuce, tomato & pitch sauce
Boneless Chicken Tenders$12.00
Light lightly rolled in homemade seasoning. Our tenders are house sliced from fresh chicken tenderloin. Deep fried and topped with your favorite house sauces.
Street Tacos$10.00
Your choice of fish, chicken, beef or pork carnitas with lettuce, house pico de gallo, queso fresco, candied red onion & chipotle ranch
B.Y.O.B.$12.00
Grilled Burger on a Potato Bun.
BYOB
Smoked Pulled Pork$11.00
Pulled smoky pork in a sweet BBQ sauce topped with crispy onion straws, Pitch slaw, served on a buttered bun.
Pretzel Bites & Beer Cheese$10.00
Baked pretzel bites served with "New Belgium" beer cheese and whole grain mustard. Count 12
Pitch Chips$6.00
Our famous house made potato chips. Served with our homemade Chipotle Ranch dipping sauce.
Thai Cobb$9.00
Seasonal Greens, Roasted Peppers, Caramelized Onions, Tomatoes, Bacon, Avocado, Bleu Cheese, Egg, and Thai Chile Marinated Chicken Breast
Pepperoni Balls$10.00
Delicious small golden stuffed balls with pepperoni and cheese. Served with marinara sauce.
Chicken Wings$12.00
Fried chicken wings tossed in your sauce of choice served with house pickled carrots and cucumbers. 6-8 Count.
Location

5711 MacCorkle Ave. SE

Charleston WV

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
