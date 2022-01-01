Go
The Pizza Shop

Fresh handmade pizza. Established 1982.

5214 George Washington Memorial Hwy

Popular Items

Specialty Large Pizza Deal$31.00
Get your choice of two large specialty pizzas.
(Available Online Only)
BYO Pizza 12''$10.25
Oven roasted 12 inch pizza made fresh to order with your choice of toppings.
Cheese Lover Pizza$15.50
Our signature dough topped with provolone, cheddar and mozzarella cheese.
Traditional Pizza$16.25
Our signature dough topped with pepperoni, sausage, black forest ham, red onions, green peppers and mushrooms.
BYO Pizza 16"$13.75
Oven roasted 16 inch pizza made fresh to order with your choice of toppings.
Meat Lover Pizza$16.25
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, beef and sliced meatballs.
Location

5214 George Washington Memorial Hwy

Yorktown VA

Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday8:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 am
