The Pizza Shop by Flour
Pizza Shop
500 Jefferson St
Popular Items
Location
500 Jefferson St
Hoboken NJ
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Northern Soul
only the best alcohol and choice ingredients make the cut. We’re sincerely trying to produce the best quality food and drinks, for the most affordable price, with the most genuine service and vibe! Above all else, we are a neighborhood staple, the 4th Ward is our home and we are very proud to serve it.
Tony Boloney's
GOOD GRUB FOR BAD A$$ PEOPLE
honeygrow
honeygrow is a restaurant concept born in Philadelphia in 2012, specializing in healthy, fully customizable stir-fry, salad, and honeybar desserts made from locally sourced ingredients.
Black Bear Bar
Come in and enjoy!