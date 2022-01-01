Go
the plate @ milton marketplace

Seriously delicious, fresh, and imaginative. These are just a few ways to describe the food served up at the plate, a Milton, Massachusetts business that has been delighting customers since 2012. Nestled in Milton’s historic Lower Mills neighborhood, with a second location opening soon in 2015 at the Milton Marketplace in East Milton, the plate is a small neighborhood food shop offering delicious handcrafted sandwiches, soups, prepared meals and homey baked goods.
The plate was opened by chef Suzanne Lombardi, who has a unique love of sharing great homemade food with her customers. As the plate’s offerings constantly evolve, Suzanne strives to keep her focus on comfort food made from the best quality seasonal ingredients, a vision she shares with her dedicated team.

10 Bassett Street

Popular Items

Cinnamon Chub$0.93
Sugar, vegetable shortening, nutmeg, salt, egg, flour, baking powder, milk, butter, and cinnamon
Chicken Salad Sandwich$11.00
All white meat chicken mixed with house-made lemon mayo, celery and topped with leafy greens. Available on your choice of bread or as a salad.
(w/o nuts)
Chicken Club$11.00
smoked bacon, roasted tomato mayo, mixed greens on brioche bun.
(also available as a salad) (w/o nuts)
Breakfast Burrito$9.00
scrambled eggs (with parsley), roasted red peppers, arugula, cheddar cheese, pickled red onion & salsa verde in a flour tortilla (w/o nuts)
Single Griddle Cake$4.75
pure maple syrup and whipped butter. Add blueberries or chocolate chunks (+$1.00)
Banana Bread (slice)$2.95
banana, butter, sugar, baking soda, salt, flour, & egg
Grilled Chicken "Jimmy"$11.00
marinated chicken breast with Dijon mayo, roasted fig + shallot jam, fresh mozzarella layered with arugula on ciabatta (w/o nuts)
(also available as a salad)
Chocolate Chunk Cookie$2.45
butter, sugar, brown sugar, egg, flour, salt, baking soda, baking powder, vanilla, chocolate chunks
Classic Fried Egg Sandwich$8.00
Fried lally farm egg, cheddar cheese, roasted tomato, arugula, aioli, served on a house-made english muffin (w/o nuts)
Sicilian Tuna$11.00
capers, e.v.o.o. red wine vinegar + oregano, layered with pickled peppadew peppers and fresh fennel slaw on ciabatta (w/o nuts, veg)
Location

10 Bassett Street

Milton MA

Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday6:30 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 5:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 5:00 pm
