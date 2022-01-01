Go
THEP Thai Restaurant

From the City of Angels, Bangkok aka Krung THEP , where the name and concept of THEP derived from, our mission is to ensure your supreme dining experience by striving to serve you excellent food and drinks, and to become your favorite go-to neighborhood restaurant.

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CURRY • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • NOODLES

1439 2nd Avenue • $$

Avg 4.6 (2837 reviews)
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

1439 2nd Avenue

New York NY

Sunday12:00 am - 10:15 pm
Monday11:30 am - 3:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:15 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:15 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:15 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:15 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:15 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 11:15 pm
