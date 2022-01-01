The Point 614
The Real Fusion between the US Fast Food and Venezuelan Street Food!
16 North High Street
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
16 North High Street
Dublin OH
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Fukuryu Ramen - Bridge Park
Come in and enjoy!
Rebol
REBoL’s optimal performance/Non-GMO menu provides only the cleanest consumables available to our guests. We refuse to compromise or conform to the low food standards held throughout the world and allowing you, the REBoL, to perform to your greatest potential.
Condado Tacos
DUBLIN - DUBLIN, OH
Weenie Wonder
Weenie Wonder is a fun, casual spot serving up tasty delights with all the toppings, made fresh in front of you and your eyeballs.