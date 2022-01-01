Go
The Point 614

The Real Fusion between the US Fast Food and Venezuelan Street Food!

16 North High Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

CLASSIC BURGER [3x2]$13.99
Fine selection of bread, delicious meat with cheddar cheese and bacon included, additional cheese of your choice, tomato, lettuce, onion, bacon slice, tomato sauce and mayo
MIXED PEPITO (BEEF/CHICKEN)$10.99
1/2 baguette bread, 10.5 oz. Finely chopped prime beef with chicken, bacon, and pecorino cheese
Tequeños / Cheese Sticks
Delicious Venezuelan Cheese Sticks
Regular Soda
Regular Soda to choice
THE SINGLE BBQ (For 1)$15.99
Sirloin Beef, Fried Pork, Grilled Chicken, Chorizo, Grilled Cheese, served with Guasaca, Tostones and French Fries.
4 Cheeses Pepito
1/2 baguette bread, 10.5 oz of finely sliced meat, chicken or mixed, pecorino cheese, cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese and blue cheese, served au gratin
THE BUCKEYE BARBECUE (For 2)$24.99
Sirloin Beef, Fried Pork, Grilled Chicken, Chorizo, Grilled Cheese, served with Guasacaca, Tostones and French Fries. For 2 persons
Mix Burger
Fine selection of bread, Choice between 1/3 Lb. Homemade Beef pattie + grilled chicken breast or 1/3 Lb. Homemade Pork pattie, bacon slice, slice of american cheese, tomato, lettuce, onion, ketchup and mayo, add more Extras if you want to try it.
TEQUEÑOS SINGLE$5.99
6 pieces of The Real Venezuelan Appetizer, you can choice between Venezuelan Chesse or Pepper Jack
Classic Pepito
1/2 baguette bread, 10.5 oz finely chopped prime beef, or Chicken or Both, comes with ketchup + The Point 614 Sauce, and pecorino cheese.
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

16 North High Street

Dublin OH

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
