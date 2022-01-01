The Poke Shack
Come in and enjoy!
7901 Santa Monica Ave • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
7901 Santa Monica Ave
Los Angeles CA
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Bar Lubitsch
Come in and enjoy!
Kung Pao Bistro
West Hollywood's favourite Chinese restaurant since 2001
The Surly Goat
27 craft beers on tap
Tu Madre - West Hollywood
Welcome to Tu Madre! Our food celebrates flavors from across the city with a diverse array of ingredients and cooking techniques, including slow-roasted and braised meats and house-made fermented chili salsas. Plant-based tacos, burritos, and bowls are available so vegans can fiesta too. Our red velvet churros have been a sweet staple since we first started, as is our inauthentic and unconventional take on other classics.