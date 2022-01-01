Go
The Post

Come in and enjoy!

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

395 Main Street • $$

Avg 4.3 (876 reviews)

Popular Items

chicken cobb salad$21.00
mary's grilled chicken breast, baby gem lettuce, avocado, shaft blue cheese, applewood smoked bacon, toybox tomatoes, soft bolied local farm egg, housemade ranch dressing
build your own homemade mac & cheese$14.00
creamy mac and cheese...the ultimate comfort food
Additions: chicken $6 bacon $2 mushrooms $2 steak $14
honey brussel sprouts$13.00
saute with honey dressing and crispy bacon
filet mignon$43.00
Rainbow carrots, garlic fries, crispy onions, demi-glace, micro green
sweet potato fries$8.00
The post burger$21.00
half pound grass fed beef, butter lettuce, garlic aioli, red onion, tomatoes, house made pickles, brioche bun
Crispy chicken sandwich$19.00
red pickle cabbage, homemade pickles, sriracha mayo, crispy chicken thigh on a brioche bun
grilled salmon$29.00
chive-tri- color cauliflower rice ,grilled asparagus, grilled fresh lemon and beurre blanc sauce.
chicken carbonara$24.00
bacon confit ,saute garlic ,chicken tender
with white sauce ,spaghetti pasta and green peas ,fresh basil topping with parmesan cheese.
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Corkage Fee
Buffet
Takeout

Location

395 Main Street

Los Altos CA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
