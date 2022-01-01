Go
Toast

The Pour House

Exceptional coffee and teas from around the world.

3 Pier Market Place

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Razzle$4.25
white chocolate raspberry
Everything Bagel$2.75
Iced Tea$3.85
Our loose leaf tea steeped to perfection.
BREAKFAST SANDWICH
Maple Latte$4.50
made w/pure New Hampshire Maple Syrup, harvested the old-fashioned way.
Latte$3.75
If you prefer a higher ratio of steamed milk to espresso, a latte is for you. Take it to another level with flavored syrups and alternative milks. Add an extra double shot to bring up the ratio.
Coffee roll$3.75
B'z$4.25
Latte with warm undertones of local honey. This drink is the Bees Knees.
D. White$4.25
white chocolate & caramel. Enjoy hot or iced.
Iced Coffee$3.25
See full menu

Location

3 Pier Market Place

Narragansett RI

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Monahan's Clam Shack

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

BSquared Prepared

No reviews yet

South County's freshest food option. We want to make your meals enjoyable, nourishing and convenient. Spend your time doing what matters to you and not doing dishes! Grab BSquared Prepared for dinner tonight or the whole week.

Gansett Wraps

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Baja's Fresh Mexican Grill

No reviews yet

Baja's Restaurants offers fresh-made Mexican dishes made from local ingredients at 8 locations.
PROVIDENCE - NORTH PROVIDENCE - RUMFORD - CRANSTON - WAKEFIELD - JOHNSTON - ATTLEBORO, MA.
We are a local, family-owned restaurant serving freshly prepared food daily. Our menus include vegetarian options.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston