The Proper Brewing Company

Come in and enjoy!!

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

117 W Broad St • $$

Avg 4 (184 reviews)

Popular Items

Farmhouse$16.00
Local Grass Fed Burger, Bacon, Sunnyside Egg, Cheddar, Spinach, Sriracha Ketchup
Chicken Bites$12.00
Boneless breast cuts, breaded and fried, your choice of sauce, served with fries
10 Wings$16.00
Shenanigans$15.00
Aged Sirloin |American Cheese| Bacon | Spring Mix | 1000 Island | Pickles
Reuben$14.00
3 Pretzels$12.00
10” Bavarian Pretzel Twist
Side Fries$2.00
Gyro$15.00
Beef and Lamb Gyro Meat, Feta Cheese, Warm Pita, Tzatziki Sauce, Letuce, Tomato
Fish and Chips$17.00
IPA Battered Atlantic Cod, Apple-Jalapeno Slaw, Tangy Horseradish Sauce
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

117 W Broad St

Quakertown PA

Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday3:00 pm - 12:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 12:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 12:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 12:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 12:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
