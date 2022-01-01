The Pub & The People
Laid back vibe, featuring fancy fire pits, table top heaters, hot cocktails and warm staff.
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
1648 North Capitol St. NW • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1648 North Capitol St. NW
Washington DC
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Republic Cantina
Finest Quality Tex-Mex, Deep in the Heart of Truxton.
Supreme Barebeque & AuntTeaBoba
Your Stop For BBQ & BOBA
Motown Square - POS
Detroit Pizza made by a Detroiter!
All-Purpose
Jersey-fresh, deck oven pizza! Come be a kid again and enjoy neighborhood charm, like those Italian joints of your youth!
For the freshest quality food, we recommend that you dine in or pick up directly.
All-Purpose has added an automatic 20 percent service fee to show exactly how much of your payment goes directly to employees.
Delivery orders are provided by DoorDash, not All Purpose staff. If you have issues regarding your delivery, please contact them directly. In the event that they cannot adequately address your concerns, we can provide a full refund.