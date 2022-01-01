Go
The Pub & The People

Laid back vibe, featuring fancy fire pits, table top heaters, hot cocktails and warm staff.

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

1648 North Capitol St. NW • $$

Avg 4.6 (1184 reviews)

Cubano$15.00
Serrano Ham, Pork Loin Roast, Gruyere, Dijon, Ciabatta
Crispy Fries$6.00
House-Made!
Bloody Mary$8.00
Shishito Peppers$6.00
Sake, Soy Sauce, Togarashi (V)
Rigatoni$11.00
Pasta Rigatoni, Gruyere, Parmesan, and Cheddar Cheese, Citrus Bread Crumbs, (V)
Seasoned Black Bean Rice Burger$14.00
Salsa Verde, Pickles, Gruyere, Buttercrunch Lettuce, Pickled Fresno, & Mole Aioli. Served with Fries. (V)
Tempura Cauliflower$11.00
Hoisin-Sriracha Sauce & Ginger/Sesame Emulsion (V)
OMELETTE$12.00
Pick 4: Cheddar, Bacon, Sausage, Peppers, Onions, SpinachAdd 50 cents: Avocado, Goat Cheese, Mushrooms Served with Home Fries Egg Whites available for $1.50
Beef Burger$15.00
Cheddar cheese, Pickles, Bacon, BBQ Sauce. Served with fries.
The Heidi$15.00
Crispy Chicken Breast, Cheddar, Bacon, Smoked Guacamole & Chipotle Aioli. Served with Fries.
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

1648 North Capitol St. NW

Washington DC

Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
