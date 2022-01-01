Go
Toast

The Pursuit Wine Bar & Kitchen

Please note that our online store is available at all hours for wine club, wine purchases, merchandise, and event tickets.
We are open daily from 4pm - 10pm for pick-up. Our dinner menu is available beginning at 4pm daily.

1025 H Street NE • $$

Avg 4.3 (800 reviews)

Popular Items

Burrata$14.00
Fettuccine alla Gin$17.00
Gin and cream based sauce with chicken sausage.
Washington Blend (Linen) | Washington$19.00
Chicken Bacon Ranch$14.00
Sourdough, Ranch Dressing, Grilled Chicken Thighs, Bacon & Pepperjack Cheese
Mushroom Fettuccine$18.00
Roasted Oyster, Shitake & Cremini Mushrooms in White Wine Sauce with Gruyere Cheese, Crushed Pistachios and Rosemary and Thyme.
Salsiccia Piccante e Fontina Fettuccine$17.00
Brussels Sprouts$10.00
Brussels sprouts seared with a mustard cider vinaigrette.
Brussels Sprout Salad$12.00
Pesto Stracciatella Fettuccine$17.00
Bolognese Fettuccine$17.00
Italian sausage meat sauce with diced onions, celery and carrots.

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating

Location

1025 H Street NE

Washington DC

Sunday3:00 pm - 12:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 12:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 12:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 12:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Kitsuen Bar

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Smokin' Pig

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Chupacabra

No reviews yet

Thank you for coming and let us cater your next event. Contact us at events@districtrg.com

Mozzeria DC

No reviews yet

Enjoy an authentic Neopalitan pizza with us!
Winter Hours:
Monday - CLOSED
Tuesday - CLOSED
Wednesday - 4:30 - 9 PM
Thursday: 4:30 - 9 PM
Friday: 4:30 - 10 PM
Saturday: 11:30 AM - 1:30 PM / 4:30 PM- 10 PM
Sunday: 11:30 AM - 1:30 PM / 4:30 PM- 9 PM

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston