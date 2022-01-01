Go
The Rail House 10803

Come in and enjoy!

65 First St.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

CHICKEN MARTINI$25.00
parmegiano crusted chicken cutlet, lemon butter sauce, potato croquettes, sautéed asparagus
R-Burger$19.00
our signature blend burger topped with American white, yellow cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, pommes on side
DUCK$30.00
Bella Bella farms duck, crispy skin, orange sauce, roasted brussels sprouts and potatoes
Fries$7.00
CHICKEN SCARPARIELLO$25.00
hot cherry peppers, potatoes, sausage, garlic, white wine and fresh herbs served with sauteed spinach, on or off the bone
SHORT RIB$30.00
slow braised with root vegetables and california cabernet, mashed potatoes and brussels sprouts
Caesar Salad$13.00
chopped romaine, classic Caesar dressing, garlic parm courtons
Beet & Kale$13.00
roasted beets, quinoa, goat cheese, almonds, kale, ginger vinaigrette
Pear Salad$13.00
seckel pears, goat cheese, candied walnuts, citrus vinaigrette, arugula
Lobster Roll Sliders$22.00
New England lobster meat, old bay herb mayo, celery, Martin's potato rolls
Location

65 First St.

Pelham NY

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
