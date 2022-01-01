Go
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Dessert & Ice Cream

Therapy Ice Cream and Coffee Bar

Open today 7:00 AM - 9:00 PM

373 Reviews

$$

1177 Canton Road

Akron, OH 44312

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Pickup

Popular Items

Peanut Butter Overdose Sundae$5.00
Peanut Butter Overdose Ice Cream, Peanut Butter sauce, Reese's Pieces, Whipped Cream, Peanuts and a Cherry
Single Cup (choose just one flavor)$3.00
Double Cup (choose up to 2 flavors)$5.00
Triple Sundae$7.50
Homemade Peanut Butter Cookies$1.00
Puppy Bowl with Vanilla Bean$1.50
Ice Cream Flight$6.00
Homemade Chocolate Chip cookies$1.00
Therapy Cookie (Triple chocolate, pecans and coconut)$1.00
Homemade M&M Cookie$1.00
Attributes and Amenities

check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:00 pm

Location

1177 Canton Road, Akron OH 44312

