Go
Toast

The Raymond Restaurant

Serving Pasadena since 1886! Enjoy our wonderful food and beverage options, and stay healthy!

1250 S. Fair Oaks Ave. • $$

Avg 4.1 (1647 reviews)

Popular Items

Buttercake
Classic Burger with Fries$19.00
Dynamite Tots$10.00
Brussels Sprouts$12.00
Family Meal For 2$60.00
Medicina Latina To-Go$28.00
Complete Meal For 1$40.00
Baguette w/ Garlic Herb Butter$8.00
BBQ Bowl$18.00
Pear Salad$17.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1250 S. Fair Oaks Ave.

Pasadena CA

Sunday9:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Gus's BBQ

No reviews yet

Since 1946, Gus’s has been serving the good folks of South Pasadena (and beyond!) true Southern hospitality and some of the best real pit BBQ around. Housed on historic Route 66, Gus’s is a tribute to Southern life, where family, tradition and celebration are of the utmost importance. A menu filled with traditional Southern cooking is complemented by an impressive range of whiskies, wines, cocktails and local craft beers. Today, Gus’s is a space for a warm welcome, a cold mint julep, and a big plate of the best flavors from the American South and Midwest.

Phoenix Food Boutique

No reviews yet

Southeast Asian drinks, food and desserts. Serving the South Pasadena community since 2003. Welcome!

San Marino Cafe and Marketplace

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Julienne

No reviews yet

Allow us to provide the food so you can enjoy time with Family and Friends! Thank you for choosing us to be part of your holiday traditions this year. Bon Appetit!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston