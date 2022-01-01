Go
Toast
  • /
  • Suitland
  • /
  • The Real Milk & Honey Market and Pancake Factory

The Real Milk & Honey Market and Pancake Factory

We didn't invent brunch...we just perfected it!

4531 Telfair Blvd #202

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

4531 Telfair Blvd #202

Suitland MD

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Burgers@ Apollo

No reviews yet

Burgers@ is a restaurant brand inspired by the GO-GO Music culture of Washington, DC, specializing in hand-crafted burgers, shakes and fries. The restaurant's interior decor and menu sets the tone for paying homage to local DMV musicians, politicians, and influencers. The ambience is all about good food and good music. Come dine with us and "TASTE THE CULTURE"!

Via Roma

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Jam Rock

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Capitol Carryout

No reviews yet

Wings, Waffles, & A Whole Lot More

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston