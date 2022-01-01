The Rec Pizza & Dogs
We specialize in an array of unique Detroit style pizzas as well as Classic Coney Dogs! Our dough is made fresh in house daily as well as our red sauce. We source high quality ingredients to make the freshest pizzas & Dogs!
Also we proudly boast some of the best vegan pizzas and Vegan Coney Dogs in The Valley!
20340 North Lake Pleasant Road
Location
Peoria AZ
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
