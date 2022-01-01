Go
The Rec Pizza & Dogs

We specialize in an array of unique Detroit style pizzas as well as Classic Coney Dogs! Our dough is made fresh in house daily as well as our red sauce. We source high quality ingredients to make the freshest pizzas & Dogs!
Also we proudly boast some of the best vegan pizzas and Vegan Coney Dogs in The Valley!

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Smoked Chicken Wings Full$12.00
Side Ranch$0.50
MED - Detroiter$14.00
Cheese, Red Sauce, Pepperoni
Breadsticks$5.00
LRG - Triple Meat$22.00
Cheese, Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon
MED - Triple Meat$14.00
Cheese, Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon
Mozzarella Sticks$5.00
Personal Cheese$9.00
Cheese, Red Sauce
LRG - Detroiter$22.00
Cheese, Red Sauce, Pepperoni
Personal Detroiter$9.00
Cheese, Red Sauce, Pepperoni
Location

20340 North Lake Pleasant Road

Peoria AZ

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
