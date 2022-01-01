Go
Toast

The Red Hen

•\tA food purchase must accompany all alcohol orders for both takeout and delivery.

1822 1st Street NW • $$

Avg 4.2 (2130 reviews)

Popular Items

2021 Thanksgiving Wine Kit$125.00
For your Thanksgiving this year we’ve created a kit of three wines selected to complement all the traditional turkey day dishes. This kit, priced for retail, showcases some of our favorite producers and is a perfect festive pairing for the holiday.
Featured in this wine kit:
- an amazingly complex, food-friendly Champagne made from 100% Pinot Noir by one of the most historic producers in the region
- one of the greatest whites made in all of Italy, the Greco di Tufo from the famous Vigna Cicogna vineyard farmed by Benito Ferrara
- a cult-favorite SuperTuscan from the tiny estate of Montepeloso
A small something nice$1.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Corkage Fee

Location

1822 1st Street NW

Washington DC

Sunday5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Monday5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Tuesday5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

établi

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Boundary Stone

No reviews yet

We have add a 20% Srv Charge to all orders which will be added to our Employee Fund.

Shaw's Tavern

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Roy Boys

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston