The Rex
Come in and enjoy!
GRILL
22695 Washington St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
22695 Washington St
Leonardtown MD
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Olde Town Pub
Whether you're celebrating a big event or winding down after work, the Pub offers a relaxed atmosphere with a small-town feel. We have 14 beers on tap plus award-winning wings, enticing appetizers and delicious meals for the entire family.
Sweetbay Restaurant and Bar
Get your Sweetbay favorites to-go!
The Slice House II
Come in and enjoy!
The Slice House
Come in and enjoy!