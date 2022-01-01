THE RISING SUN

Zinc Cafe & Market

No reviews yet

We have been serving guests at our popular Arts District location since May 2014. Our open kitchen and peaceful courtyard dining area provide a nice respite from the hustle and bustle of nearby Downtown LA. Breakfast, brunch, lunch, and dinner are served at this location, and our marketplace has an abundance of prepared foods such as salads, entrees, appetizers and desserts to enjoy at Zinc or home.

Bar Mateo is our new addition to the Zinc concept. We have developed a craft cocktail bar that is housed in a barn built in 1914 and sits behind a mature olive grove. Great cocktails and dining al-fresco under the trees makes this our flagship location.

