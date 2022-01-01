THE RISING SUN
Southern-style sidewalk brunch with a boozy bent and tasty delights from the other side
1356 Palmetto Street
Popular Items
Location
1356 Palmetto Street
Los Angeles CA
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Zinc Cafe & Market
We have been serving guests at our popular Arts District location since May 2014. Our open kitchen and peaceful courtyard dining area provide a nice respite from the hustle and bustle of nearby Downtown LA. Breakfast, brunch, lunch, and dinner are served at this location, and our marketplace has an abundance of prepared foods such as salads, entrees, appetizers and desserts to enjoy at Zinc or home.
Bar Mateo is our new addition to the Zinc concept. We have developed a craft cocktail bar that is housed in a barn built in 1914 and sits behind a mature olive grove. Great cocktails and dining al-fresco under the trees makes this our flagship location.
Little Bear Bar
Beer and friendship!
Burrata House - Palms
Italian, Authentic, Simple!
The Plant Power Truck
100% plant-based burgers, fries, and shakes!