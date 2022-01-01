Go
The Rockford

Locally-sourced and delicious, The Rockford uses familiar ingredients in unique and fun combinations to bring you sandwiches, sides, and main plates!

320 1/2 Glenwood Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Rockford Burger$18.00
8oz angus beef, pimento cheese, mixed greens, tomato, pickles, crispy tabasco onions, brioche bun, fries
Chicken Salad$14.00
Chicken & Waffles$16.00
crispy fried white meat chicken atop sweet waffle with a peach-jalapeno syrup.
Sweet Potato Curry$20.00
Chocolate Pie$10.00
Tomato Soup$9.00
Side Collards$2.00
Brussels$9.00
flash fried brussel sprouts, brown sugar soy sauce, charred purple cabbage, toasted nori
Rosemary Burrata$15.00
prosciutto, rosemary-honey, crostini
Location

320 1/2 Glenwood Ave

Raleigh NC

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

