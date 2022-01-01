Go
Toast

The Rockin' Chicken

Peruvian Charcoal Rotisserie Chicken
#therockinchicken / #860chicken

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

476 Franklin Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (1586 reviews)

Popular Items

Lomo Saltado$18.50
Juicy pieces of top sirloin sauteed with red onion, tomato and soy sauce and served with french fries and rice.
The Rockin Chicken Bowl$13.00
Veggie chaufa, rotisserie chicken, sweet plantains and Peruvian beans.
Rotisserie Chicken Chaufa$14.00
Pieces of Charcoal rotisserie Chicken mixed in fried rice with egg, red peppers, scallions.
Half Chicken Combo$19.50
Half Rotisserie Chicken cooked over charcoal and served with 2 sides.
Green 5oz$2.00
Chicken Chaufa$16.50
Pieces of chicken breast mixed in fried rice with egg, red peppers, scallions.
Chicha Morada$4.50
Qtr Leg Combo$11.50
Qtr Rotisserie Chicken Leg cooked over charcoal and served with 2 sides.
Qtr Breast Combo$12.50
Qtr Rotisserie Chicken Breast cooked over charcoal and served with 2 sides.
Whole Chicken Combo$25.00
Whole Rotisserie Chicken cooked over charcoal and served with 2 sides.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

476 Franklin Ave

Hartford CT

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Pita Souvlaki

No reviews yet

Ghost Kitchen serving Comfort Greek Food in Hartford County. We cater too!
Follow us on facebook and Instagram #pitasouvlakigreek

Lo Sano Restaurant and Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Flaming Llama

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Corner Cafe MX

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston