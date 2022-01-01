The Rock Inn Mountain Tavern
Built in 1937 as a sandwich shop at the entrance of Rocky Mountain National Park, and the addition (which is now our dining room and stage) built in 1943 as a dance hall for the Big Band Era, The Rock Inn continues to be a lively gathering place with local flair. In the winter, our two wood-burning stoves keep the room toasty for folks stopping in for a beer or a bite after playing in The Park. During the summer season we enjoy stunning continental divide views from our outdoor dining patio.
Our menu is an ever evolving blend of hand-crafted, hearty comfort food with a health and planet conscious twist. We aim to fill you up with goodness so you can get back to enjoying the mountains again tomorrow. We feature Gold Canyon Natural Gourmet Angus Beef, All-Natural Colorado chicken, fresh salads, whole grains, organic teas and coffees, local beers, sustainable produced wines, and a full bar.
STEAKS
1675 Highway 66 Colorado • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1675 Highway 66 Colorado
Estes Park CO
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Claire's Restaurant and Bar
Mimosas Are Always An Option
Inta Juice Estes
Come in and enjoy! Inta Juice offers 'REAL" Fruit Smoothies, Fresh Juiced Veggie Blends, Wheatgrass and Ginger-Lemon Shots, and our yummy Breakfast Bowls.
Chippers Estes Park Lanes
Come in and enjoy!
Twin Owls Steakhouse
Carefully crafted by Chef Rich Sickler, our menu offers an extensive selection of steaks, wild game, seafood and more. Paired with our expertly-selected wines and hand-crafted cocktails, the Steakhouse offers a world-class dining experience amidst all the splendor of the Rocky Mountains.