The Rock Inn Mountain Tavern

Built in 1937 as a sandwich shop at the entrance of Rocky Mountain National Park, and the addition (which is now our dining room and stage) built in 1943 as a dance hall for the Big Band Era, The Rock Inn continues to be a lively gathering place with local flair. In the winter, our two wood-burning stoves keep the room toasty for folks stopping in for a beer or a bite after playing in The Park. During the summer season we enjoy stunning continental divide views from our outdoor dining patio.
Our menu is an ever evolving blend of hand-crafted, hearty comfort food with a health and planet conscious twist. We aim to fill you up with goodness so you can get back to enjoying the mountains again tomorrow. We feature Gold Canyon Natural Gourmet Angus Beef, All-Natural Colorado chicken, fresh salads, whole grains, organic teas and coffees, local beers, sustainable produced wines, and a full bar.

1675 Highway 66 Colorado • $$

Large Caesar Salad$11.00
Romaine hearts and croutons with our classic caesar dressing and shaved parmesan.
Add protein at menu price.
Pizza$14.00
10" hand rolled, oat and honey, thin crust pizza with red sauce.
Add toppings at menu price.
Filet Mignon$39.00
Char-grilled, 7 oz Gold Canyon Natural Gourmet Beef Steak served with sauteed veggies, choice of side and warm French bread.
Loaded Potato Soup$7.00
Topped with chopped bacon and cheddar-jack cheese
Lemon-Dill Butter Trout$28.00
Butterflied Rocky Mountain Trout with lemon and dill butter. Served with your choice of side, sautéed vegetables, warm bread and butter
Salmon Bowl$28.00
Norwegian salmon filet served on bed of fresh mixed greens and organic red quinoa. Choice of Pineapple-serrano glaze or Dill-horseradish sour cream or Roasted red pepper sauce.
Burger$16.00
Char-grilled, 7 oz Gold Canyon Natural Gourmet Angus patty on a locally made, non-gmo brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and fries.
Small Caesar Salad$5.50
Romaine hearts and croutons with our classic caesar dressing and shaved parmesan.
Add protein at menu price.
Roasted Red Pepper Salmon$31.00
Pan-seared and topped with roasted red pepper cream sauce. Served with sauteed veggies, choice of side and warm French bread.
Devils on Horseback$9.00
Bacon wrapped dates stuffed with roasted garlic, with a side of aioli dipping sauce.
Location

1675 Highway 66 Colorado

Estes Park CO

Sunday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
