The Rock Inn Mountain Tavern

Built in 1937 as a sandwich shop at the entrance of Rocky Mountain National Park, and the addition (which is now our dining room and stage) built in 1943 as a dance hall for the Big Band Era, The Rock Inn continues to be a lively gathering place with local flair. In the winter, our two wood-burning stoves keep the room toasty for folks stopping in for a beer or a bite after playing in The Park. During the summer season we enjoy stunning continental divide views from our outdoor dining patio.

Our menu is an ever evolving blend of hand-crafted, hearty comfort food with a health and planet conscious twist. We aim to fill you up with goodness so you can get back to enjoying the mountains again tomorrow. We feature Gold Canyon Natural Gourmet Angus Beef, All-Natural Colorado chicken, fresh salads, whole grains, organic teas and coffees, local beers, sustainable produced wines, and a full bar.



STEAKS

1675 Highway 66 Colorado • $$