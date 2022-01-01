Go
The Rock of Twain Harte

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

23068 Fuller Road • $$

Avg 4.2 (896 reviews)

Popular Items

Cranberry Gorgonzola Chicken Salad$13.29
Fresh mixed greens, bacon, charbroiled chicken, dried cranberries, apples, candied walnuts and gorgonzola cheese. Served with a raspberry vinaigrette on the side
Sierra Wings$12.95
Our wings are brined and smoked. A nine pack of wings tossed with your choice of traditional Buffalo, Sweet Thai Chili, or our house made BBQ Sauce. Served with ranch or blue cheese dressing
Prime Rib French Dip$17.99
Thinly sliced and piled high. Certified Angus Beef is slow roasted in our oven and topped with provolone melted cheese on a grilled garlic seasoned French Roll and fresh au jus.
Trash Can Nachos$13.99
Our fresh homemade deep-fried tortilla chips, nacho cheese sauce, black beans, pico de gallo, avocado, cilantro, grilled jalapenos, and sour cream.
Fish & Chips$15.29
Alaskan Amber tempura battered white fish fillets, deep fried golden brown, served with our house made favorite coleslaw, tartar sauce, slice of lemon and your choice of side.
Fish Tacos$14.09
Alaskan Amber tempura battered white fish fillets, deep fried golden brown and served in a corn tortilla with cabbage, and topped with our homemade mango salsa and pico de gallo.
Kids Corn Dog$5.95
Dressings and Sauces
Bowl - French Onion$6.29
Our house specialty, proudly served since 1983
Loaded Potato Skins$10.99
Potato skins loaded with cheddar and jack cheese, bacon, and topped with green onions, served with sour cream
Family-Friendly
Live Music
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

23068 Fuller Road

Twain Harte CA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Come in and enjoy!

