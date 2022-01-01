Go
Toast

The Rolling Stonebaker

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA

54 Lafayette St. • $$

Avg 4.8 (258 reviews)

Popular Items

Roughage$7.00
Shaved Brussel Sprouts | Gala Apples | Toasted Pecans | Red Onion | Bleu Cheese | Maple Mustard Vinaigrette
Choke N Shroom$10.00
Roasted Garlic | Artichoke Hearts | Wood-Roasted Crimini Mushrooms | Mozz/Prov Blend | Black Truffle Sea Salt
The Purple Pig$12.00
Smoked Pork Shoulder | BBQ | Mozzarella/ Provolone Blend | Topped w/ A Tangy Purple Slaw
Pepperoni Pizza$9.00
The Joker$12.00
Red Sauce | Nduja | Fresh Jalapeno | Pepperoni | Mozz/Prov Blend | Ricotta Dollops
Stoner Bites$5.00
Sausage Pizza$9.00
Italian Queen$8.00
Red or White Base | Fresh Basil | Mozzarella/Provolone Blend | Olive Oil
Sticky Fingers$12.00
Roasted Garlic | Sweet + Spicy Bacon Marmalade | Wood-Roasted Tomatoes | Mozz/Prov Blend | Arugula | Lemon Olive Oil
Get That Corn Out of My Face!$12.00
Wood-Roasted Sweet Corn | Tomatillo Lime Aioli | Fresh Jalapeno | Cojita Cheese | Cilantro | Chili Salt
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Fast Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Takeout

Location

54 Lafayette St.

Valparaiso IN

Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Brick Street Burrito

No reviews yet

Chicagoland's Home For The California Burrito!

Uncle Menny's Original Greek's Pizzeria

No reviews yet

• When taste matters. Since 1969 •

Lincoln Flats

No reviews yet

At Lincoln Flats, we look forward to providing innovative cuisine, impeccable service and top-notch wines, beers and spirits in a relaxed environment. We welcome everyone to “Eat, Drink & Gather!!“

Elks 500

No reviews yet

Elks 2019 Wild Game & Fish Feast Event

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston