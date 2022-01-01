The Rolling Stonebaker
Come in and enjoy!
PIZZA
54 Lafayette St. • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
54 Lafayette St.
Valparaiso IN
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Brick Street Burrito
Chicagoland's Home For The California Burrito!
Uncle Menny's Original Greek's Pizzeria
• When taste matters. Since 1969 •
Lincoln Flats
At Lincoln Flats, we look forward to providing innovative cuisine, impeccable service and top-notch wines, beers and spirits in a relaxed environment. We welcome everyone to “Eat, Drink & Gather!!“
Elks 500
Elks 2019 Wild Game & Fish Feast Event