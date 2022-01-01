The Saloon
Music, Monkey Boys, and more. ... just a damn good bar.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
114 S. Garner St • $
Attributes and Amenities
Location
114 S. Garner St
State College PA
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Roots Natural Kitchen
Come in and enjoy!
HiWay Pizza Pub
A State College Tradition Since 1963, Hiway Pizza Pub makes unique pizza doughs and Italian sauces, all house-made every day 100% from scratch. Every pie hand-tossed and baked to order in a brick-lined oven topped with the freshest house-made and finest authentic imported ingredients.
El Jefe's Taqueria
Come in and enjoy!
WC Clarke's The Cheese Shoppe
Come in and enjoy!