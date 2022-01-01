Go
Toast

The Sandbox

Come in and enjoy!

72301 Country Club Dr Suite 110

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Classic Al Pastor Taco$3.00
Onion, Cilantro, Red Or Green Salsa.
Cauliflower Bowl$10.00
Romaine, Pico De Gallo, Cilantro, Cheese, Cream Fresca, Corn, Cilantro Rice, Beans, Green or Red Salsa.
Double Cheeseburger$10.00
TSBK Cheeseburger$10.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cheese, 6oz Patty, Brioche Bun and Homemade Potato Chips.
Classic Asada Taco$3.00
Onion, Cilantro, Red Or Green Salsa.
Chicken Bowl$10.00
Romaine, Pico De Gallo, Cilantro, Cheese, Cream Fresca, Corn, Cilantro Rice, Beans, Green or Red Salsa.
Classic Chx Taco$3.00
Onion, Cilantro, Red Or Green Salsa.
Cobb Salad$9.00
Tomato, Bacon, Romaine, Blue Cheese Crumbs, Hard Boiled Egg with Buttermilk Dressing.
Taca Asada Taco$4.00
Shredded Cabbage, Crema Fresca, Chipotle Aioli, Feather Shredded Jack.
Asada Bowl$10.00
Romaine, Pico De Gallo, Cilantro, Cheese, Cream Fresca, Corn, Cilantro Rice, Beans, Green or Red Salsa.
See full menu

Location

72301 Country Club Dr Suite 110

Rancho Mirage CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

El Guero Mexican Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Desert Island Bar and Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!
Please note, if you order after the 8th or 9th hole, your order will be waiting for you at the turn.

Haus Of Poké - Rancho Mirage

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Dragon Lili Boba Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy Dragon Lili's hand-crafted boba milk teas and fruits teas and a delicious selection of bobas and jellies!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston