The Sandwich Lab

House-smoke meats, house-made sauces, on "The Best Bread in Texas" (Food & Wine, 2022). Self-service kiosk inside of Spokesman Coffee. Come on in and enjoy!

440 E St. Elmo Rd A-2

Pork Sando$12.00
House-Smoked Pork Shoulder, Ancho Pimento Cheese, Dill Cucumbers, Honey Dijon, Red Cabbage Slaw, on White Sourdough
Formaggi Sando$12.00
Burrata, House Sauce Tomat, Garden Greens, EVOO, Balsamic, Smoked Onion, on White Sourdough
440 E St. Elmo Rd A-2

Austin TX

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
