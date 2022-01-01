Go
The Shack

Ready for a fun, new, delicious spin on BBQ, chicken, & burgers?
The Shack is not your normal "takeout joint". We are chef driven, from scratch kitchen dedicated to serving the freshest, top quality food available.
It all starts by sourcing the highest quality ingredients. Fresh, never frozen, 100% natural, hormone free all white meat chicken breast and tenders, premium quality Certified Angus Beef brisket, burgers and locally grown produce when available.
Our BBQ is hand rubbed in house with fresh spices and are cooked low and slow with real hard wood for up to 18 hours.
Whether slowing down to relax for a family meal, eating on the fly or catering an event The Shack will deliver food you can feel great eating and feeding your family and friends.

Popular Items

Shack Fries$2.75
Bone in Wings$14.49
10 jumbo traditional bone in wings, choice of sauce and dressing, celery sticks
FIRECRACKER CHEESE CURDS$9.99
Beer battered Wisconsin squeaky cheese, firecracker sauce, side ranch dressing
Beef Brisket Sandwich$8.99
Chopped slow smoked Certified Angus Beef brisket, toasted brioch bun, Shack brisket sauce
BBQ Nacho Bowl$10.99
Choice of pulled pork, beef brisket or pulled chicken, Shack bbq sauce, cheddar cheese, tomato, green onion, jalapenos, chipotle sour cream
Creamy Mac & Cheese$2.75
House made, macaroni, creamy cheddar cheese sauce
Location

1001 S STATE ST

LOCKPORT IL

Sunday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
