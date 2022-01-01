Go
The Shack

The Shack offers outdoor dining 7 days a week (weather permitting) beginning at 12pm. Our expansive menu includes everything from fresh seafood, steak, tacos, burritos, sandwiches, salads, appetizers, desserts and more.

SEAFOOD

712 Atlantic Avenue • $$

Avg 4.3 (651 reviews)

Popular Items

CHEF AYMER'S COLLARDS$14.00
(1 Quart)
OYSTERS ROCKEFELLER$24.00
(1 Dozen)
FRESH TURKEY$50.00
(Serves 8-10)
Brined, rubbed with butter, filled with fresh herbs & citrus wedges
MASHED POTATOES$16.00
(Serves 6-8)
SHE CRAB SOUP$18.00
(1 Quart)
CHIX MAC N' CHEESE$20.00
(Serves 6-8)
SWEET POTATO CASSEROLE$18.00
(Serves 6-8)
Served with brown sugar-pecan topping
CRAB DIP$18.00
(Serves 4-6)
With chips
HOUSEMADE PIES$16.00
(Serves 4-6)
TURKEY GRAVY$8.00
(1 Quart)
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Live Music
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

712 Atlantic Avenue

Virginia Beach VA

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
