The Shack Riverfront Tiki Bar
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:45 am, 12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:45 am, 12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:45 am, 12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:45 am, 12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:45 am, 12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:45 am, 12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:45 am, 12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Location
4845 Dixie Higheay NE, Palm Bay FL 32905
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Station 49 - Palm Bay - 4720 Dixie Highway NE
No Reviews
4720 Dixie Highway NE Palm Bay, FL 32905
View restaurant
Kona Poké (express) - Melbourne Beach
No Reviews
3860 S HWY A1A Melbourne Beach, FL 32951
View restaurant
Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza - Melbourne
No Reviews
635 E New Haven Ave, Suite 101 Melbourne, FL 32901
View restaurant