The Shortline/The Firebox image
Sushi & Japanese

The Shortline/The Firebox

Open today 11:00 AM - 8:00 PM

118 Buchanan Street

Belvidere, IL 61008

Popular Items

Crazy Boy Roll$10.85
Crab meat, cream cheese and avocados deep fried and topped with dragon sauces
Philadelphia Roll$7.85
Smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado,and sesame seeds
Surf and Turf Roll$12.85
Shrimp, cream cheese, avocado topped with seared steak,unagi sauce, sesame seeds
Crab Rangoon$7.50
California Roll$7.85
Crab meat, avocado, cucumber, and sesame seeds (raw)
Mango Tango Roll$11.85
Crab meat, salmon, cream cheese and avocado fried and top with spicy mayo, unagi sauce, and pico de gallo
Spider Roll$6.85
Soft shell crab, cucumbers, avocado and spicy mayo topped with unagi sauce
Sweet Heart Roll$10.85
Crab meat, shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber wrapped in soy paper served with creamy sauce
Grilled Chicken Fried Rice$14.00
Gyoza$5.50
Fried or steamed pot stickers | 5 pieces
All hours

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm

Location

118 Buchanan Street, Belvidere IL 61008

Directions

