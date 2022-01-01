Go
The Sidewalk Cafe

Come in and enjoy!

9020A Yorktown Street

Popular Items

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$10.00
Your choice of grilled or crispy chicken, with bacon, lettuce, and cheddar cheese. Served with ranch dressing on the side.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$9.00
Choice of grilled or crispy chicken, cheddar cheese and lettuce. Served with buffalo sauce and ranch dressing on the side.
Beef Manhattan$9.99
Chicken Fingers$10.65
Four chicken fingers breaded and deep fried. Served with choice of BBQ sauce, house made honey mustard, or buffalo sauce for dipping.
Cookies
Bacon Cheeseburger$12.75
1/4 pound fresh beef patty topped with bacon, Colby Jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, served on a brioche bun.
Chopped Steak with Loaded Mashed Potatoes & Corn$9.99
Breaded Pork Tenderloin$11.85
Breaded tenderloin served on a kaiser bun. Served with a pickle spear and your choice of side.
Sweet Iced Tea$1.75
Chicken and Noodles with Mashed Potatoes, Glazed Carrots and a Dinner Roll$9.99
Location

9020A Yorktown Street

Stockwell IN

SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

