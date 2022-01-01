Go
The Silverwest Feedstore

Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM

116 N 2nd St

Westcliffe, CO 81252

Popular Items

Smoked Trout Toast$10.00
Guacamole spread on toasted baguette, topped with smoked trout, shaved carrot, shallots, green onion and locally sourced Dill Goat Cheese
Plain Jane Burger$14.00
Half pound Certified Angus Beef patty cooked to your liking, topped with American Cheese
and complemented with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles. Choice of one side.
Portobello Bleu Buffalo Burger$16.00
Locally raised buffalo, smothered with portabella mushrooms, caramelized onions, and steamed bleu cheese! All loaded on a kaiser roll and complemented with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle slices.
Mountain Bruschetta$9.00
Heirloom tomatoes, apricots, and craisins laid on a bed of arugula then toasted on a baguette lathered with fresh broccoli rabe pesto and topped with locally sourced goat cheese
Root Fries$7.95
House cut parsnip, carrots, sweet potato, and beetroot deep fried to perfection served with a honey Dijon sauce, along with marshmallow fluff
Chicken Tenders$6.00
Pretzel Schnitzel$16.95
Kids Cheeseburger$6.00

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm

