The Sitting Room

Kitchen Hours Tues-Thurs 4–9pm, Fri-Sat 4-10pm.
Orders with cocktails (not beer and wine) must include a food item, per state guidelines.

TACOS • TAPAS

108 W Roy St • $$

Avg 4 (388 reviews)

Popular Items

Tostada$8.99
Tostada topped with Organic Black Refried Beans, shredded lettuce, tomato, avocado slices, queso fresco and chipotle crema. Choice of meat.
Crunchywrap$11.00
Choice of Meat, layered with queso, tostada, lettuce, tomato, chipotle crema, wrapped in a flour tortilla and grilled. Salsa on the side.
Vegetarian Taco$3.50
Seasoned roasted potatoes, Spanish rice, organic black refried beans, onion, cilantro, green & red salsa, corn tortilla. Single taco.
Three Chorizo Potato Goat Cheese Tacos$10.50
Smoked Chorizo from Olympia Provisions, seasoned roasted potatoes, goat cheese, chipotle crema, pickled onion, cilantro, corn tortillas. 3 Tacos.
Spanish Rice$2.50
8oz container of house made rice
Quesadilla$10.00
Flour tortilla filled with mixed cheese and grilled.
Salsa & Sour Cream on the Side.
Impossible Taco$4.00
Impossible™ Taco Seasoned Meat made from plants. House made guacamole, green & red salsa, queso fresco, onion, cilantro. Single taco.
Ultimate Munchywrap$14.50
Our housemade al Pastor, rice, queso, guacamole, chipotle crema. With lettuce, tomato, onion, cilantro. Olympia Provisions Chorizo for good measure. Layered with a tostada in the middle. Wrapped in a flour tortilla and grilled. And our top secret, never been on the menu red sauce on the side.
Taco al Pastor$3.75
Marinated Carlton Farms Organic Pork, House green and red salsa, pineapple, corn tortillas. Single taco.
Burrito$10.00
*New bigger Burrito Size*Spanish Style Rice, Organic Black Refried Beans, Shredded Cheddar, Jack and Pepper Jack blend, House made Guacamole, Sour Cream, rolled in a flour tortilla. Salsa on the side. Choice of Meat.
Optional wet burrito - smothered in red enchilada sauce and melted cheese
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Casual
Formal
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

108 W Roy St

Seattle WA

SundayClosed
Monday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
