The Sitting Room

Citizen

No reviews yet

Welcome to Citizen Café and Bar. We are located in the lower Queen Anne neighborhood of Seattle, Washington in the shadow of the Space Needle. We love our neighborhood and the people that we see everyday, as well as those who might be passing through, looking for a place to grab a bite or a sip. We also love creating food and drinks that are fun and delicious. Things are always changing with new specials for every season and creative new ideas for cocktails and dishes. Be at home in our cozy cafe or on our sun-drenched patio and let us take care of you.

