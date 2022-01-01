Go
The Skunk and Goat Tavern

The Skunk & Goat Tavern offers a unique and funky take on the American tavern experience, with focus on craft brews, prohibition-era inspired cocktails and eclectic dishes. Smartly situated in the town square and flavored with a neighborhood vibe, it has become a gathering spot for locals, as well as a destination dining experience for foodies, beverage enthusiasts and travelers, alike.

PIZZA • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

17 West Main Street • $$

Avg 4.6 (1336 reviews)

Popular Items

Pork Mac N' Cheese$18.00
Cavatappi pasta, buffalo cheese sauce, scallions, pulled pork
Pretzel Bites$9.00
Flash fried pretzel logs, cheese sauce, warm mustard bacon vinaigrette
Flat Iron Steak Salad$16.00
Spring mix, romaine, tomatoes, shaved red onion, 5 oz Flat Iron sirloin, cheddar cheese, French fries
Crispy Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Double dipped buttermilk brined chicken breast, toasted kaiser roll, lettuce, tomato, onion, chipotle mayo, housemade pickles served with French fries Make it NASHVILLE HOT!
Firecracker Shrimp$14.00
Flash fried shrimp, sriracha & sesame seed aioli
DEN Cobb Salad$16.00
Arcadian greens, tomato wedges, bacon, blue cheese, eggs, avocado, shaved red onions, DEN dressing, choice of crispy or grilled chicken
Beef on Weck$16.00
Costanza hardroll, carraway seeds, kosher salt, sliced beef, horseradish cream, pickles
Reddy Burger$14.00
Two 4 oz. patties, toasted kaiser roll, housemade dill pickles, shredded lettuce, sliced onion, American cheese, secret sauce, served with French fries
Kids Cheeseburger$6.99
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Intimate
Live Music
Romantic
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Contactless Payments
Parking
Online Ordering
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

17 West Main Street

North East PA

Sunday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
