The Sovengard

The Sovengard is a Farm-to-Table restaurant working through the seasonal and sustainable philosophies of the New Nordic Movement. Handmade, honest cuisine from some of the best farms in West Michigan.

443 BRIDGE ST NW STE 1 • $$

Avg 4.6 (1254 reviews)

Popular Items

Cheddar Biscuits (Each)$1.25
Flaky tender biscuits made with local flour & butter, extra sharp farm country cheddar (and love).
Sour Beer Fries$8.00
Double fried Russet potatoes, dijonnaise, sour beer vinegar (VO)
Local Green Salad
Local mixed tender greens, lemon-tahini dressing, radishes, chèvre, toasted pepitas. (Vegan option without cheese.)
Hot Chicken Sammy$15.00
Buttermilk fried Miller's Amish chicken breast, house hot sauce, dill pickles, smoked onion mayo and griddled house made kaiser bun
Daily Sandwich Special$13.00
A daily/weekly changing surprise. Today: a
Meatball Sammich! House beef and pork meatballs, pomodoro sauce, melty mozzarella and a toasted roll. Choose Traditional, Vegetarian*, or Vegan*
* Veg/Vegan selection is made with Nutcase vegan meat and contains nuts.
Roasted Chicken Meal (Feeds 2-4)(Available 9/24 only!)$45.00
A family classic roasted chicken, seasoned and cooked to succulent perfection. Choose 3 sides with your meal and chow down!
Grocery Box
Sovengard quality ingredients for your home! Choose whatever you'd like a la carte.
Cheddar Biscuits (each)$1.25
Cheddar buttermilk biscuits. What more do you need to know than how many you want to eat?
Sweet Potato Rolls (Each)$1.25
The most perfectly seasonal dinner roll: soft, moist, just begging to be paired with turkey & cranberry!!
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating

443 BRIDGE ST NW STE 1

Grand Rapids MI

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
