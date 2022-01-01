Go
The Speckled Egg

Locally Owned Diner inside the Historic Union Trust Building. We are here for you breakfast and lunch needs with our full menu. Including a full espresso bar, to go options and a full cocktail menu!

501 Grant St Suite #160

Popular Items

Hen's Hash$13.00
Two Eggs, Potatoes, Red Onion, Mushrooms, Seasonal Vegetables, and Toast
The GOAT Omelette$12.00
Three Egg Omelette, Seasonal Vegetables, Chevre, Toast
Turmeric & Black Pepper Chicken Salad$11.00
Marinated Chicken, Almonds, Raisins, Celery, Onion, Lettuce, Lemon Aioli
The Sunny Side$12.00
Fifth Season Greens, Cucumber, Red Onion, Bacon, Sunflower Seeds, Croutons, Parmesan Peppercorn
The Millennial$8.00
Avocado Smash, Seeded Whole Grain Toast, Mixed Seeds, Olive Oil, Herbs
The Breakfast Club$13.00
Smoked Heritage Craft Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Cheese with Mustard Aioli
The Classic$10.00
Two Eggs, Choice of Protein, Toast
Latte$4.50
Espresso, Steamed Milk of Choice, House-made Flavorings available
Breakfast Sando$9.00
Onion & Poppy Bun, Broke Yolks, (medium cooked eggs) TSE Sauce, American Cheese, Boston Lettuce
Does not automatically come with bacon must be added***
Egg$2.00
A Really Nice Egg, Done How You Want It.
Location

501 Grant St Suite #160

Pittsburgh PA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
